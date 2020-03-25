Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,302 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $416,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.