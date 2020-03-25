CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $216.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CME. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.27.

CME opened at $152.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.23. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

