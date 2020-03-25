Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $8.02 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

