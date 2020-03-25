salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki Buys 1,100 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,828.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

