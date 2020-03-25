Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $312,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on KOD. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $38,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,558,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

