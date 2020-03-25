Morgan Stanley Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $99.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.
SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.
SWK stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
