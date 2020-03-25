Morgan Stanley Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $99.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

SWK stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

