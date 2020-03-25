Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 50,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,196,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,289.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

SSSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

