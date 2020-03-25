AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 211,333 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,333 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,229,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

EWBC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

