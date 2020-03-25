Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,670 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.