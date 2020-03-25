Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 209,151 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,260.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,758 shares of company stock worth $527,898. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

