4,168 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

