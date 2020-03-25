4,168 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 211,333 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc.
AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 211,333 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natera Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natera Inc
Brooks Automation, Inc Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG
Brooks Automation, Inc Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF
Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report