Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 173,938 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173,938 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.80% of Ecolab worth $444,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

