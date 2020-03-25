Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,170 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.75% of HCI Group worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HCI Group by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

