Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Vicor worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

