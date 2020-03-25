Citigroup Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $601.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

