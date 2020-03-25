Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,783 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insperity by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insperity stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.