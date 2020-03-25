Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,007,706 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $64,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of HPE opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

