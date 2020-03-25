Oppenheimer Comments on Trip.com Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

