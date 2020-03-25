Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

