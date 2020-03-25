Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:CPS opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

