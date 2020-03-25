Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

NHC opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

