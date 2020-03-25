Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kadmon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadmon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kadmon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

