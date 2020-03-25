Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

BSCM stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

