Citigroup Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

