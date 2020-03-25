Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

