Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.