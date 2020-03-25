Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 709,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in MYR Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

