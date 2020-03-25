Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,597 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.