Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newpark Resources by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 143,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

