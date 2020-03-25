RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Lowered to $22.00

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.