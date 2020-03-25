Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $81,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after buying an additional 433,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

