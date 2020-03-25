Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $102,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

