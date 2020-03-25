Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

BEN opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,490,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

