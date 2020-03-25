Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao Purchases 4,780 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao acquired 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $62,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,926.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Albert Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Albert Chao acquired 13,681 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $179,084.29.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Albert Chao acquired 15,974 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $186,576.32.

On Monday, March 16th, Albert Chao acquired 7,535 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $107,072.35.

On Friday, March 13th, Albert Chao acquired 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WLKP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

