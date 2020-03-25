First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Insider Scott T. Fleming Acquires 7,500 Shares

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.
First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
