First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Insider Scott T. Fleming Acquires 7,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 92,026 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

