Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Raymond Michael Neff Purchases 100,000 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MHLD opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 650,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

