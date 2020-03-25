North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Purchases 6,940 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.94 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

