DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. DUFRY AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for DUFRY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUFRY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources PT Lowered to $16.00
Franklin Resources PT Lowered to $16.00
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Westlake Chemical Partners LP CEO Albert Chao Purchases 4,780 Shares
Westlake Chemical Partners LP CEO Albert Chao Purchases 4,780 Shares
First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Insider Scott T. Fleming Acquires 7,500 Shares
First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Insider Scott T. Fleming Acquires 7,500 Shares
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Director Raymond Michael Neff Purchases 100,000 Shares
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Director Raymond Michael Neff Purchases 100,000 Shares
North American Construction Group Ltd Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Purchases 6,940 Shares of Stock
North American Construction Group Ltd Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Purchases 6,940 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report