DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. DUFRY AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

