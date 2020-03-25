DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. DUFRY AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About DUFRY AG/ADR
