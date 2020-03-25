TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$135.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$120.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$83.37 and a 1 year high of C$128.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.3699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.