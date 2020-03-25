Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) were up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 21,661,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,303,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.