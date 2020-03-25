Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

