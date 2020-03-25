Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.