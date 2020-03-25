Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,095 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $371.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.