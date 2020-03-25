SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,896,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $116,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

