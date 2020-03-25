Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $206.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

