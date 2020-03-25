FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $117,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $231.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

