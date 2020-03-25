American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys Shares of 20,367 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,367 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.