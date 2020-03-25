Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $90,863,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $28,997,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.52.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

