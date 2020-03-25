AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of AptarGroup worth $117,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

AptarGroup stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

