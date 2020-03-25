Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $39,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

